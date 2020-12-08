Shortly after releasing a beta of Photoshop for Apple’s new M1 Macs, Adobe is now pushing out a version of Lightroom CC designed for the tech giant’s new silicon and ARM-based Windows devices.
This means that instead of running through emulation — in Apple’s case, via its Rosetta 2 software — the photo editing software now natively runs on those computers.
“We rebuilt Lightroom to take advantage of the newest performance and power efficiency benefits of the Apple M1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon (for Windows 10) processors,” said Adobe’s principal product manager for photography, Sharad Mangalick, in a recent blog post.
Adobe says that it plans to “continue to optimize” Lightroom for ARM-based processors, but it will also still support Intel machines. The company is also currently working on M1 versions of Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Adobe Camera RAW.
It’s unclear when Adobe plans to bring the entire Creative Cloud suite to Apple’s M1 Macs. That said, launching Photoshop and Lightroom this quickly after the M1 Mac lineup’s release is definitely a good sign.
Source: Adobe
