News

The Alto Collection is available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch

The Alto Collection is available in the eShop for $9.44

Nov 20, 2020

10:46 AM EST

The Alto Collection

Critically-acclaimed Canadian co-developed endless runner titles, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, are now available for pre-order on Nintendo’s Switch.

The Alto Collection, which features both titles, is available on the eShop for $9.44, although it regularly costs $12.59. The game officially releases on November 26th. The original Alto’s Adventure remains one of the best mobile endless runners ever, while Alto’s Odyssey builds on the first entry in the series’ established formula by introducing weather, wall jumping and several new obstacles.

Alto’s Adventure launched in February 2015, while Alto’s Odyssey released in February 2018.

The collection is already available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Both games in the Alto’s series are also available on iOS and Android.

