Contest: Win a Bell Google Pixel 5 5G

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Not only are there a plethora of Black Friday tech deals happening in Canada, but we also have a Google Pixel 5 5G to give away.
The Pixel 5 5G from Bell features a 6-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, a dual-camera setup and 128GB storage. The smartphone we have available to give away is in the blue/green ‘Sorta Sage’ colour.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends December 20th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
