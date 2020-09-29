Latest Nintendo eShop sale offers savings on The Witcher, indie games

Nintendo has kicked off its latest batch of Switch eShop deals, which feature discounts on a variety of indie games, as well as titles from The Witcher series.
See below for some of the most notable promotions:
- Bastion — $3.49 (regularly $17.49)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition — $5.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Guacamelee! 2 — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Hob: The Definitive Edition — $17.63 (regularly $25.19)
- Severed — $5.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack — $4.79 (regularly $11.99)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $10.99 (regularly $21.99)
- Transistor — $4.55 (regularly $22.79)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
It’s worth noting that the Guacamelee! games, Mutant Blobs Attack and Severed were all developed by Toronto-based indie studio DrinkBox.
The full list of eShop deals can be found here. A specific end date for these offers is not listed on the eShop.
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
