Play Store telling people it can’t install apps even though it can

Several people have reported that an odd error message on the Play Store warns that they can’t install apps.
Spotted by Android Police, the error message seems to come out of the blue. It comes as a notification, or a pop-up in the Play Store and warns users they can’t install apps because the “settings on this device don’t all you to install apps.”
Updating a couple dozen apps when suddenly… pic.twitter.com/5r71DB86uY
— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 11, 2020
Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii experienced the issue on his device and posted screenshots on his Twitter account. In my own testing, none of my Android devices showed similar issues, but it isn’t clear how widespread the problem is.
Russakovskii noted that he was able to complete the app downloads eventually. Similar reports from other users suggest that restarting the downloads helps. Further, it appears most of the reports are coming from people running Android 10, which suggests the issue could be related to that version of the operating system.
If you’ve encountered this problem yourself, drop a comment down below. At the moment, it doesn’t appear to be a very widespread issue, but that could change. If you are plagued with the error, try restarting the download or closing and re-opening the Play Store. If that doesn’t work, a reboot could fix things as well.
Source: Android Police
Comments