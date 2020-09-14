PREVIOUS|
U.S. border seizes shipment of OnePlus Buds, mistakes them for AirPods

This is a $218,000 mix-up

Sep 14, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

It looks like the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated 2,000 pairs of OnePlus Buds because the agency thought they were fake Apple AirPods.

Part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency’s job is to “enforce intellectual property rights—including suspected fraud and illegal trade activity,” according to PCMag.

Sure, one of the OnePlus Buds’ most significant problems is that the white version resembles Apple’s AirPods, but a simple Google search could have shown the agency that these earbuds are their own thing.

The funny part about the Customs seizure of the OnePlus Buds is that in a tweet, the agency said these knockoff AirPods were worth around $398,000 USD (roughly $524,000 CAD) on the street. In reality, since the earbuds are OnePlus Buds, we know that 2,000 pairs actually cost $218,000 CAD.

There’s no mention as to what happened to the confiscated buds, but it’s likely that after the dust settles, the OnePlus Buds will make their way into the U.S.

OnePlus has been relatively lighthearted about this on Twitter. It tweeted, “Hey, give those back!” in response to the agency’s tweet. Then later, it sub-tweeted with another tweet that used the keywords “Seized” a couple of times.

Source: @OnePlus, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, PCMag

