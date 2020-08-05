PREVIOUS|
Today’s Google Doodle reminds users to wear a mask

Please wear a mask and help stop the spread

Aug 5, 2020

7:02 PM EDT

Wednesday’s Google Doodle aims to remind Canadians that there’s still a pandemic going on.

In the Google Doodle, all of the letters are wearing masks and accompanied by the text, “Wear a mask. Save lives.”

While COVID-19 numbers are generally improving across Canada, it’s still important that people in communities across the country continue to wear masks. Clicking on the cute Doodle brings Canadians to an informative page that offers information about how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, there are tabs showing details about treatments, symptoms and information about testing and statistics.

There’s also a link on the webpage that brings users to Canada’s Public Health services website.

If you have more questions about COVID-19, click here.

Source: Google

