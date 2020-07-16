PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in August 2020

Jul 16, 2020

3:50 PM EDT

Disney is back to reveal what is coming to its streaming platform next month. Here’s the full Canadian lineup for Disney+ in Canada for August 2020:

Friday, August 7th

  • Hidden Kingdoms of China
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
  • The Peanuts Movie
  • UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
  • X-Men
  • Howard
  • Muppets Now – Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
  • Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Friday, August 14th

  • Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • India’s Wild Leopards
  • Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
  • Nature Boom Time (S1)
  • Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
  • Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
  • Spaced Out (S1)
  • T.O.T.S. (S1)
  • T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
  • The Greatest Showman
  • Wild Cats of India (S1)
  • Zombies 2
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”
  • Magic Camp
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
  • Weird But True – Premiere Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”

Friday, August 21st

  • Back to the Titanic
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
  • Muppets Now – Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
  • Weird But True – Episode 302 – “National Parks”

Friday, August 28th

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Fantastic Four
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
  • Muppets Now – Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
  • Weird But True – Episode 303 – “Farming”

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

