Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in August 2020

Disney is back to reveal what is coming to its streaming platform next month. Here’s the full Canadian lineup for Disney+ in Canada for August 2020:
Friday, August 7th
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
- The Peanuts Movie
- UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
- X-Men
- Howard
- Muppets Now – Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
- Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
- Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”
Friday, August 14th
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
- Nature Boom Time (S1)
- Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
- Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
- Spaced Out (S1)
- T.O.T.S. (S1)
- T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
- The Greatest Showman
- Wild Cats of India (S1)
- Zombies 2
- The One and Only Ivan
- Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”
- Magic Camp
- One Day At Disney – Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
- Weird But True – Premiere Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”
Friday, August 21st
- Back to the Titanic
- Beauty and the Beast
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Muppets Now – Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
- Weird But True – Episode 302 – “National Parks”
Friday, August 28th
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Fantastic Four
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
- Muppets Now – Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
- Weird But True – Episode 303 – “Farming”
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
