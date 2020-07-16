AppleCare+ monthly plans now available in Canada

While AppleCare+ monthly plans have been available in the U.S. since September 2019, the payment option is finally coming to Canada, Japan and Australia.
AppleCare+ extends your Apple product’s regular one-year warranty and includes accidental damage coverage. Products eligible for AppleCare+ coverage include the Apple Watch, AirPods, the HomePod, the iPad, the iPhone and the iPod.
MacRumors says that the monthly payment option isn’t yet available during the checkout process in the Apple Store, but that an AppleCare+ support document states the feature is currently rolling out.
“In the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan, when you purchase AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can choose to pay monthly or pay upfront for 24 months of coverage. (For Apple Watch Edition and Hermes, you can pay upfront for 36 months.) If you paid upfront, you can go to mysupport.apple.com to continue coverage* on a monthly basis after the 24 or 36 months is over.”
As expected, monthly AppleCare+ payments renew every month until they’re cancelled.
If you purchase AppleCare+ upfront when buying a product, a monthly plan extends your support beyond the initial 24-months or 36-month period, according to the document.
The cost of AppleCare+ plans varies based on what Apple product you’re purchasing. That said, a monthly plan is more expensive than buying a 24-month or 36- AppleCare+ plan.
