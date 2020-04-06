Huawei shipping millions of masks to Canada

Huawei aims to ship roughly six million medical masks to help Canadians deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
So far, the Chinese company has already shipped a million masks, 30,000 goggles and 50,000 pairs of gloves, according to a report from the The Globe and Mail. The publication isn’t identifying where it received this information.
Approximately 200,000 of these masks are the heavily sought after N95 masks that are needed by critical medical staff.
The tech giant’s gift comes at an interesting time for Canada. The company is currently in a fight to be allowed to install its 5G equipment on Canadian soil. Canadian authorities also arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s CFO, in 2018.
The Globe and Mail outlines arguments stating that Canada should pay for the masks to remove at least some of the goodwill the company might gain from the donation, while others say we just need as many masks as possible.
Source: Globe and Mail
