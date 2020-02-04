LG pulls out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

LG has confirmed that it’s not going to have a presence at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain because of coronavirus concerns.
The company posted a short note on its press website that reads as follows:
“LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China.
With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain.
This decision removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders.
In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products.”
It will be interesting to see if any other major companies follow suit. ZTE has also cancelled its press event at MWC, according to The Verge.
Mobile World Congress released a separate statement today where it said that it will continue to “monitor and assess the potential impact of the coronavirus.” The event says that it will implement additional health measures, including “increased cleaning and disinfection programme across all high-volume touchpoints.”
MWC is set to kick off on February 24th.
Comments