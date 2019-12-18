Boxing Day is coming up and while some retailers haven’t yet unleashed their deals, The Source has a new sale that discounts various tech items for its ‘Early Boxing Week’ sale.
Below is a roundup of what you can score now:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, 40mm – $299.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, 44mm – $299.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Activity Tracker – $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch – $129.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – $179.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console – $399.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle – $449.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) – $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
Smart Home, Audio and Accessories
- Google Home Mini – $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Amazon Echo, 3rd Generation – $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Amazon Echo Plus, 2nd Generation – $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Smart Speaker – $249.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – $449.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – $379.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker – $179.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Sonos One Smart Speaker, 2nd Generation – $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Sony XB12 EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Samsung 55” 4K HDR LED Smart TV – $488.00 (regularly $699.99)
- Samsung 58” 4K LED Smart TV – $699.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Samsung 75” 4K LED Smart TV – $1499.99 (regularly $1899.99)
- Samsung 82” 4K HDR QLED Smart TV – $2999.99 (regularly $4499.99)
- LG 55” 4K HDR LED Smart TV – $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
