OxygenOS 10.0.7 rolling out to OnePlus 7T with improved camera quality

OxygenOS 10.0.7 is rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and includes the November security patch and a number of software enhancements.
The most notable improvements with the update are the new security patch and the camera quality improvements. There are also some bug and stability fixes along with RAM management optimizations, according to the official OnePlus forum.
The update also brings a fix for the black and white screen issues that some OnePlus 7T users were reporting. Additionally, the update improves the launch speed of some apps.
It’s important to note that some users are seeing the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update file appear as 10.3.0 on their phones. It is currently unclear why this is the case, but OnePlus says it’s aware of this issue and will provide more information once the problem has been identified.
Users should start receiving a notification about the update, but it’s possible that it may take a few days before it is available on your device.
Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google
