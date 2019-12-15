Philips reportedly expanding its outdoor lighting lineup

A leaked Philips catalog suggests that the company is working on significantly expanding its outdoor lighting options.
The catalog, found by Hueblog.de, shows that the company is adding the Philips Hue Nyro, which is an angular light that comes as a wall or path lamp.
Another upcoming product is the Hue Resonate, which is a box that casts light up and down a wall. Next, there’s the Philips Hue Appear which is basically a tubular version of the Resonate box light.
The upcoming lineup also includes a circular Daylo and Attract that have transparent lampshades. The lights in the lineup are all colour and ambience models.
There will also be an updated Lily garden spotlight that will come in a larger size and will have double the lumens of the original Hue Lily.
The catalog references a Spring 2020 release, but there isn’t a specific launch date given. There also isn’t any information regarding pricing. However, we will likely learn more about the lineup at CES in January.
Image credit: Hueblog.de
Source: Hueblog.de Via: Engadget
