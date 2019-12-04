Qualcomm wants to make 5G affordable with the Snapdragon 765 and 765G

Along with unveiling the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm also took time at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii, to detail its other upcoming mobile platform, the Snapdragon 765 and 765G.
Similar to the company’s 865 platform, Snapdragon 765 is all about 5G and AI, but also brings excellent camera and entertainment features to the mid-range. Qualcomm suggests we’ll see the 765 and 765G platforms in handsets priced between $450 and $550 USD (about $598 to $731 CAD).
Qualcomm’s senior vice-president and general manager of mobile, Alex Katouzian, said the new mobile platforms have the “potential to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world.”
5G and AI for everyone
The Snapdragon 765 includes the X52 Modem-RF System, which Qualcomm says is a huge milestone on the path to commercializing 5G on a global scale. The X52 was designed to deliver multi-gigabit peak download speeds of up to 3.7Gbps as well as upload speeds of up to 1.6Gbps, superior coverage for users and all-day battery life.
Further, Qualcomm says that its comprehensive Modem-RF approach enabled advanced technologies like 5G PowerSave, Smart Transmit, Wideband Envelope Tracking and Signal Boost, which can help deliver superb 5G capabilities.
On top of that, the 765 supports all key regions and frequency bands, including 5G mmWave and sub-6Ghz, 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA), TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and multi-SIM capabilities.
Like the 865, the 765 also sports Qualcomm’s fifth-generation AI Engine bolstered by the company’s new Hexagon Tensor accelerator.
Qualcomm says the AI Engine delivers 15 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance, making it about two times as powerful as its predecessor.
Smart camera capabilities
Another area where the Snapdragon 765 platform steps up is the camera. Qualcomm boasts it has a new intelligent multi-camera capture ability that allows users to choose between the telephoto, wide and ultra-wide lenses.
Additionally, like the 865, the 765 can capture 4K HDR video with over a billion shades of colour.
However, video capture isn’t the only area where the 765 shines. It can also stream 4K HDR video and provides super-fast downloads – assuming you have the network to support it. Qualcomm is positioning the 765 as the ultimate chip for media-consumption.
But if you’re network isn’t great, that’s okay too. On-device AI processing can transform standard quality video into “the vibrant, electrifying visuals you’d expect with 4K,” according to Qualcomm.
Plus, it supports Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio, which auto-adjusts between high definition and low-latency modes to keep your audio in sync with media.
A real speedster
When it comes to performance, Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform is no slouch. The company says it features the new Kryo 475 with speeds of up to 2.3GHz, as well as the Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU with a 20 percent performance uplift.
Plus, Qualcomm says the 765 platform enables all-day battery life, and AI helps ensure peak efficiency throughout daily use. It does this by intelligently monitoring battery health and safety, and ensures everything runs more intuitively.
Speaking of battery, Qualcomm says its Quick Charge AI can extend battery life cycles up to 200 days and helps achieve peak charging speeds so users can juice up quickly.
Qualcomm expects the Snapdragon 765 and 765G platforms to become commercially available in the first quarter of 2020.
Comments