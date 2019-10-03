Leaked video shows the black Surface Headphones you’ve always wanted

Microsoft may be set to release a new colour option for its Surface Headphones.
According to a leaked promotional video, the grey Surface Headphones might soon get a matte black colour to match the Surface Pro.
Twitter leaker WalkingCat (@h0x0d) leaked the video. It comes about a year after Microsoft released the Surface Headphones in grey — the only colour option at the moment.
Additionally, the video displays several well-known features of the Headphones, including the dials for adjusting volume and noise cancellation. The video doesn’t include any new features, which suggests the colour is the only difference.
Unfortunately, it isn’t clear how or when Microsoft will announce the new colours. The video features the ‘Anything but ordinary’ slogan used throughout the recent Surface event.
While it seems like the new Surface Headphones colour could have fit in nicely with the rest of Microsoft’s event, the only audio devices that made an appearance were the new Surface Earbuds. I’d expect Microsoft will launch the new Headphones colour soon, considering how similar the video is in tone to the rest of the Surface event.
Besides, the video exists — it’d be a waste not to use it.
Source: WalkingCat (Twitter) Via: The Verge
