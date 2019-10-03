Fido plan can net you 7GB of data for $65

Just like Koodo, Fido is also offering users some bring your own device plans with 2GB of extra data.
Fido has two plans up for sale. The first one has a total of 4GB of data and costs $55 per month. The second plan nets you 7GB of data if you’re willing to pay $65 per month.
Each one of these plans also includes Fido’s ‘Xtra,’ ‘Roam,’ five hours of free data and that carrier’s new data overage protection service.
The plans include:
- 4Gb of data – unlimited talk and texting in Canada – $55
- 7GB of data – unlimited talk and texting in Canada – $65
Source: Fido
