News
PREVIOUS|

Fido plan can net you 7GB of data for $65

There's another plan that includes 4GB as well

Oct 3, 2019

6:37 PM EDT

0 comments

Just like Koodo, Fido is also offering users some bring your own device plans with 2GB of extra data.

Fido has two plans up for sale. The first one has a total of 4GB of data and costs $55 per month. The second plan nets you 7GB of data if you’re willing to pay $65 per month.

Each one of these plans also includes Fido’s ‘Xtra,’ ‘Roam,’ five hours of free data and that carrier’s new data overage protection service.

The plans include:

  • 4Gb of data – unlimited talk and texting in Canada – $55
  • 7GB of data – unlimited talk and texting in Canada – $65

Source: Fido

Related Articles

News

Oct 3, 2019

5:56 PM EDT

Koodo has a slate of fall promotional plans, including 7GB for $60

News

Sep 25, 2019

12:15 PM EDT

Rogers retention offer includes 15GB of data for $60 per month

News

Jun 15, 2018

4:15 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers $40/4GB plan at 3G speeds with unlimited nationwide calling

News

Sep 27, 2019

3:40 PM EDT

Google, Best Buy offer Nest Hub two-pack for $139 off

Comments