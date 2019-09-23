Google Play Pass subscription service is now available in the U.S.

Google Play Pass is now available in the United States.
Play Pass is a new subscription service that gives users access to more than 350 games and apps that are completely unlocked. This means the games/apps are free of ads, in-app purchases and upfront payments.
Play Pass includes games and apps like Monument Valley 2, Limbo, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Terraria, AccuWeather and more.
Play Pass is Google’s answer to Apple Arcade and is priced similarly to the competing service. In the U.S., Play Pass costs $4.99 ($6.62 CAD). However, it’s worth noting that Apple Arcade doesn’t include apps.
There will also be new games coming each month, including This War of Mine and Cytus.
Google has even added a Play Pass tab for subscribers in the Play Store. In the Play Store, there are also Play Pass “tickets” for games and apps that are included in the service.
Play Pass also allows users to share the subscription with up to five family members. Each member has their own individual Play Pass access as well.
“Google Play Pass is compatible with mobile, laptop, and tablet devices with Play Store version 16.6.25 and above, and Android version 4.4 and above,” according to the blog post.
We’ve reached out to Google Canada for Canadian availability. The tech giant says it has nothing to announce at this time. Google’s blog post says that Play Pass is coming to additionally countries “soon.”
Source: Google
