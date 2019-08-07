PodcastOne to provide free hosting platform for independent podcasters

PodcastOne, the podcasting network started by Westwood One founder Norm Pattiz, is launching a free hosting platform called Launchpad Digital Media for podcasters.
“We will see which podcasts are performing well and offer them the opportunity to partner and grow with PodcastOne, and provide them with all the resources the network offers, including production, talent booking, promotion, a dedicated sales team and more,” said PodcastOne CEO Peter Morris. The company is trying to “support the long-term growth of independent podcasters.”
Launchpad Digital Media will provide podcasters with a free platform for unlimited hosting, audience analytics and total ownership of direct monetization. New podcasters also have complete control over the distribution of their content through third-party platforms like Spotify.
The Beverly Hill-based celebrity podcasting network, which hosts stars like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Austin, is using Launchpad as a scouting ground for potential new talents for the company. It will offer free promotion for podcasters if their contents are gaining popularity on the platform.
Morris said their new platform is designed with independent podcasters in mind and PodcastOne is trying to “support the long-term growth of independent podcasters” without any fee for the platform.
However, the definition of free came with a catch. Just like YouTube where Google injects ads for revenue, PodcastOne is doing the same to its podcasters on Launchpad.
Although individual podcasters can manage their monetizations, PodcastOne can still slot in ads for big spending advertisers. Podcasters can determine the location of the mid-way ads and it won’t be longer than two minutes per episode.
Source: TechCrunch
