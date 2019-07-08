News
PREVIOUS

Overcooked is free on the Epic Games Store until July 11

Jul 8, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Overcooked!

Right now you can get Overcooked for free from the Epic Games Store.

This challenging cooking game is available for free until July 11th.

Overcooked is regularly $18.99 CAD on Steam and $16.99 USD ($22.24 CAD).

To get the game, you’ll need an Epic Games account. Log in and head to this link to add the game to your library.

Overcooked is only playable on Windows through the Epic Games Launcher.

Overcooked is a fun co-op game where players race against the clock to make specific meals for customers.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Jul 5, 2019

4:24 PM EDT

Armored Mewtwo and maybe even Team Rocket are coming to Pokémon Go

News

Jul 6, 2019

11:41 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch Online now has 10 million subscribers

News

Jul 5, 2019

3:36 PM EDT

‘Fortnite x Stranger Things’ crossover brings new skins to the battle royale game

Comments