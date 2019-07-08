Ritual is now available in Edmonton, Alberta.
More than 25 restaurants have partnered with the food-ordering app in the province.
Ritual lets users order and pay for food through the app before entering a restaurant. Once the food is ready, head to the restaurant, skip the line and grab your food.
Ritual also includes ‘piggyback’ functionality that lets customers attach their order to a coworkers order, so the co-worker will come back with both orders at the same time.
Below are the are restaurants Ritual has partnered with in Edmonton:
Maka Eatery, Jugo Juice (Edmonton City Centre & Commerce Place locations), Paramount Lebanese Kitchen, New York Fries, Chopped Leaf, Indian Spice Kitchen, Booster Juice, Top Donair, Tea Fusion, Lorenzo’s Italian Kitchen, The Greenhouse, V Sandwiches, Oodle Noodle, Tiffin, Baba Finks Kiosk, L’Espresso Organic Cafe, Hoang Long Fresh Market, The Hallway Cafe, Coffee Bureau, Cafe Lavi, Beans Cafe & Bistro, Copper Branch, Curry Vibes Food Truck, La Mision by Tres Carnales
Ritual is also available in Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston and New York City. The app is available on iOS and Android.
