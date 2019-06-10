News
Google Canada discounts Pixel 3 and 3 XL by $250 for Father’s Day

Jun 10, 2019

12:36 PM EDT

If you thought you missed Google’s on-again, off-again discount on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL then you’re in luck.

This time, specifically aimed at all the Canadian dads out there, Google is offering the same $250 saving on its flagship Android devices.

Here are the prices for the smartphones:

  • 64GB Pixel 3 is now $749 CAD from its original $999 pricing
  • 128GB Pixel 3 variant is $879 from its regular $1,129 pricing
  • 64GB Pixel 3 XL is now $879 from its original $1,129 pricing
  • 128GB variant Pixel 3 XL is currently $1,009 down from its regular $1,259 pricing

This time Google says the promotion ‘ends June 22, 2019 at 2:59 ET/11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability.’

The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,160 pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, dual front-firing stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Not Pink.’

The larger 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL features a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.

All of the deals are available in the Google Store

