Canada and the European Union partner on superclusters

Jun 6, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

Canada has signed an agreement with the European Union to expand the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) to include a supercluster collaboration that will boost trade and create Canadian jobs.

The CETA was signed in October 2016 and took effect in September 2017. The new arrangement will facilitate trans-Atlantic cluster collaboration between Canada’s five innovation superclusters and the EU’s own clusters organizations.

Canada’s five superclusters are Protein Industries, Ocean, Digital Technology, Advanced Manufacturing and SCALE.AI.

The signing agreement was made between both parties at Toronto’s Humber College.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada 

