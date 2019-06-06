News
Netflix addict gets app running on Tesla dashboard

You can get Netflix anywhere

Tesla has implemented a new Chromium-based browser into its vehicles in the latest update, and now, a hacker has got Netflix running on the browser.

Tesla still blocks the giant infotainment screen from playing video, but if you use a workaround, you can get it to play videos. Unfortunately, there is no sound.

If you’re interested in figuring out how to do this for yourself, you can watch the YouTube video embedded below.

Of course, we have to caution against this because it’s dangerous.

Source: Rob Davis 

