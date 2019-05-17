News
Grumpy Cat, internet meme icon, celebrity and legend has died

May 17, 2019

10:12 AM EDT

0 comments

The world-famous cat behind a number of iconic memes, Grumpy Cat, has officially died on May 14th in the “arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

Grumpy Cat received care from top professionals, but unfortunately faced complications following a urinary tract infection.

Grumpy Cat gained fame on the internet for her permanent frown. She first became an internet celebrity six years ago when her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, posted an image of her frown.

 

She was featured on several magazine covers and advertisements. Grumpy Cat even starred in her own movie titled Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever.
Her family says that besides being their baby, Grumpy Cat “helped millions of people smile around the world.”

People are posting tributes on Twitter under the hashtag #GrumpyCat.

Image credit: Twitter

Source: Twitter 

