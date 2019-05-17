News
OnePlus 7 Pro now available in Canada, starting at $999 CAD

May 17, 2019

10:05 AM EDT

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is now available to purchase in Canada.

The phone is available exclusively via OnePlus.com in ‘Mirror Gray’ and ‘Nebula Blue.’

Price wise the phone starts at $999 CAD, but the cost changes depending on the colour, RAM and storage size you select

Mirror Gray

  • 6GB RAM/128GB ROM — $999
  • 8GB RAM/256GB ROM — $1,049

Nebula Blue

  • 8GB RAM/256GB ROM — $1049
  • 12GB RAM/256GB ROM — $1119

Almond – coming soon

  • 6GB RAM/128GB ROM — N/A

OnePlus is also introducing a device trade-in program in Canada, allowing users to get a discount off the cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Customers can trade select handsets via Phobio’s website.

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone features a Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The most interesting feature is that the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a mechanized selfie shooter that pops up from within the device.

Related: OnePlus 7 Pro Review: One for the fans

Source: OnePlus

