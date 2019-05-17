OnePlus 7 Pro now available in Canada, starting at $999 CAD

The OnePlus 7 Pro is now available to purchase in Canada.
The phone is available exclusively via OnePlus.com in ‘Mirror Gray’ and ‘Nebula Blue.’
Price wise the phone starts at $999 CAD, but the cost changes depending on the colour, RAM and storage size you select
Mirror Gray
- 6GB RAM/128GB ROM — $999
- 8GB RAM/256GB ROM — $1,049
Nebula Blue
- 8GB RAM/256GB ROM — $1049
- 12GB RAM/256GB ROM — $1119
Almond – coming soon
- 6GB RAM/128GB ROM — N/A
OnePlus is also introducing a device trade-in program in Canada, allowing users to get a discount off the cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Customers can trade select handsets via Phobio’s website.
The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone features a Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The most interesting feature is that the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a mechanized selfie shooter that pops up from within the device.
Related: OnePlus 7 Pro Review: One for the fans
Source: OnePlus
Comments