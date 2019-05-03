YouTube to make Originals free with ads starting this fall

Last November, YouTube revealed plans to make all new Original TV and movie series free with ads sometime before 2020.
Now, YouTube has confirmed that this change-over will start to take effect this fall.
Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel which YouTube just renewed for a third season, will be the first series to go free with ads in the fall.
From August 29th to September 11th, YouTube will offer all episodes of Cobra Kai season one for free with ads. On September 11th, the first episode of the second season of the show will be available for free, with new episodes released weekly.
YouTube says it will announce when other Originals will become free at a later date. In the meantime, YouTube has announced some of the other Originals it is working on, including the third season of Kevin Hart’s What the Fit? celebrity workout series, the second season of its Liza on Demand comedy series and a “top secret project” with Justin Bieber.
YouTube Originals are otherwise exclusive to YouTube Premium, which costs $11.99 CAD/month.
Source: YouTube
