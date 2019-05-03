Google Pixel 3a XL leak suggests the phone is about to hit store shelves

An employee at a Best Buy in Springfield, Ohio seems to have made a grave mistake.
An Android Police tipster spotted the Google Pixel 3a XL in-box at a Best Buy in ‘Just Black’ and ‘Purple-ish’ colour variants.
The box detailed previously leaked specifications, such as the mid-range phone’s 6-inch display and 64GB of storage.
What is more interesting is this means the Pixel 3a XL may come out sooner rather than later.
Rumours suggest the handset will be revealed at Google I/O on May 7th. That said, if Best Buy stores are already getting stock, it’s possible Google plans to release the phone on May 7th, or at least later that week.
While the boxes mention Canadian information, according to AP’s comment section the Pixel 3’s box has similar Canadian details.
The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be the first mid-range Pixel devices to hit the market.
Source: Android Police
Comments