Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in May 2019

Every month, Sony offers a number of free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
In May, PS Plus members will be able to download What Remains of Edith Finch and Overcooked! at no additional cost starting May 7th.
Overcooked!
Developer: Ghost Town Games (debut game from two-man team)
Publisher: Team 17 (Worms, The Escapists)
Genre: Cooking simulator
Mode (s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: August 2nd, 2016
Metacritic score: 78
Regular PlayStation Store price: $16.99 CAD
Overcooked! is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game that supports between one and four players. Together, players will have to prepare, cook and serve up all kinds of tasty food before customers leave the restaurant.
What Remains of Edith Finch
Developer: Giant Sparrow (The Unfinished Swan)
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive (Florence, Ashen)
Genre: Adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: April 25th, 2017
Metacritic score: 88
Regular PlayStation Store price: $26.99 CAD
What Remains of Edith Finch follows a teenager as she explores an old family home to find out what happened to her family. Play through a series of emotional short stories to get to the bottom of the Finch family curse.
Source: PlayStation Blog
