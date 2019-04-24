Bell brings wireless broadband internet to Muskoka and Haliburton County

Bell is expanding its broadband Wireless Home Internet service to several communities in the District Municipality of Muskoka and Haliburton County.
Currently, Wireless Home Internet is available to residents in Bracebridge, Dorset, Gravenhurst, Port Sandfield and Windermere. Now, service will be expanded to other communities in the region, such as Bala, Baysville, Brackenrig, Carnarvon, Dwight, Honey Harbour, Huntsville, Milford Bay and Minden.
Bell technicians install Wireless Home Internet service by placing a small antenna outside a customer’s home that connects to Bell’s LTE network. Additionally, customers receive the advanced Bell Home Hub modem, which provides high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the home.
“We’re pleased to extend Bell’s innovative Wireless Home Internet service to year-round and seasonal residents alike in Ontario’s cottage country, part of our extensive campaign to bring broadband Internet access to smaller towns and rural communities,” said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business, in a press statement.
Wireless Home Internet is currently available in more than 60 communities in Ontario and Québec, according to Bell. The company expects to reach more than 200,000 additional households in 138 centres by the end of this year and eventually extend service to 1.2 million households across seven provinces.
Source: Bell
