McDonald’s Canada functionality comes to Google Assistant

Support for McDonald’s Canada-related voice commands is now available in Google Assistant.
Now, Canadians can ask Google Assistant to tell them the current week’s My McD’s app offers.
To set this feature up, users must say “Hey Google, let’s talk to McDonald’s” and share their location with Google Assistant.
This functionality also works with Google Assistant on smartphones by using the same “Hey Google, let’s talk to McDonald’s” prompt. In this case, users can scroll through the My McD’s app to see the eligible offers once Google Assistant brings them up.
The My McD’s app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Comments