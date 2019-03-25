News
Apple TV+ video streaming service to launch in Canada this fall

Mar 25, 2019

2:44 PM EDT

Apple has confirmed that its Apple TV+ video streaming service will launch in 100 countries this fall, including Canada.

Apple TV+ will feature exclusive original series from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Kumail Nanjiani.

The tech giant hasn’t yet detailed pricing for Apple TV+, but it did note that the service will be subscription-based and be free of ads.

It’s worth noting that unlike several of its other recently revealed services like Apple News+ and Apple Card, Apple TV+ hasn’t been confirmed to feature a family sharing option at no additional cost.

Therefore, it’s possible that the company will charge more for users who share with one another.

More to come…. 

