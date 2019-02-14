Twitter testing profile preview feature on iOS

News
Take a look at a profile right from within the timeline

Feb 14, 2019

11:50 AM EST

Twitter app on iPhone

Twitter has begun testing a new feature on iOS that lets users preview profiles without leaving their timeline.

In a recent tweet, the social media company confirmed that some users can now tap any @ handle to get a peek at the profile and view information like bio, location, number of followers and more.

An option at the bottom of screen will allow users to see the full profile, including all of its tweets and likes.

It’s currently unclear in what markets Twitter is testing the feature. However, it’s worth noting that I don’t see the feature on my iPhone XR.

It also remains to be seen when the feature will roll out officially to all users, both on iOS and (potentially) Android.

