Twitter testing profile preview feature on iOS

Twitter has begun testing a new feature on iOS that lets users preview profiles without leaving their timeline.
In a recent tweet, the social media company confirmed that some users can now tap any @ handle to get a peek at the profile and view information like bio, location, number of followers and more.
An option at the bottom of screen will allow users to see the full profile, including all of its tweets and likes.
We’re testing an easier way to check out profiles on iOS without leaving your timeline! Simply tap any @ handle in a Tweet, take a peek, follow, and get right back to it. Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/dIUFxI2r4C
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 13, 2019
It’s currently unclear in what markets Twitter is testing the feature. However, it’s worth noting that I don’t see the feature on my iPhone XR.
It also remains to be seen when the feature will roll out officially to all users, both on iOS and (potentially) Android.
