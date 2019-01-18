Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 Mobile in December 2019

Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10 Mobile devices in December 2019.
Despite stopping development of new features and hardware in 2017, the company has continued pushing out security and software updates. As of December 10th, these updates will no longer come to users.
Further, a Microsoft support page noted that Windows 10 Mobile version 1709, released in Octobober 2017, was the last update.
Additionally, Microsoft recommends Windows 10 Mobile users switch to iOS or Android devices.
When the company ends support in December, some features like device backups for settings, along with some apps, will continue until March 10th, 2020. The company also says that some features like photo backup and restoring a device from an existing backup may continue to work for up to another 12 months after the end of support.
Microsoft has focused on Android and iOS for some time and has released several apps for both platforms. Further, the company has turned to Android as the mobile version of Windows, releasing a launcher on the platform and developing PC-phone connectivity software as well.
While Windows 10 Mobile users now face a choice between iOS and Android, for those who want to stay in Microsoft’s ecosystem, Android is the clear choice.
