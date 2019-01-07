Google’s January 2019 security patch rolls out to all Pixel devices

Google has rolled out the January security patch for its Pixel handsets, marking the company’s first software update of 2019. This patch resolves a Pixel 3 bug that causes audio issues when recording video.
More accurately, the update says, “improved audio quality when recording videos” for both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
The security patch resolves 13 issues dated to January 1st, 2019 and 14 dated to January 5th, 2019. Like previous months, these vulnerabilities range from high to critical. According to Google, the most severe of the issues is a “critical security vulnerability in System that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.”
Google says it has had no reports of a malicious actor actively taking advantage of the vulnerabilities addressed in this month’s patch.
The January security patch has also gone live for the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL as well as the Pixel C tablet.
Unfortunately, Google did not update the Nexus 5X and 6P, likely signalling the end of support for those devices. This is not all shocking, however, as neither of the Nexus 5X or 6P were expected to receive updates past November, as the month marked the end of Google’s commitment to support those two devices for three years.
Google’s January 2019 security patch is a 57.9MB update.
December’s security patch reportedly fixed the Pixel 3 and 3 XL’s memory management issue.
