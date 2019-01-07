Vizio’s 2019 lineup include Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant sound bars

U.S.-based consumer electronics manufacturer Vizio is adding Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant speakers to its already superb sound bar line up for 2019.
According to a January 7, 2019 media release, Vizio is introducing five new sound bars — the top of the line 36-inch 5.1.4 Atmos sound bar, a 36-inch 3.1.2 Atmos sound bar, another 36-inch model with 5.1-channel sound without Atmos, a 36-inch bar with 2.1-channel output and a 20-inch bar with 2.0-channel sound.
These sound bars are rounding out Vizio’s existing sound bar lineup, which already includes a number of larger 46-inch models already.
The top of the line model features rear surround sound and a six-inch subwoofer. The 3.1.2 Atmos model has a slim subwoofer that can fit underneath furniture, according to CNET.
The Atmos models are important since Dolby Atmos is becoming one of the best and cheapest ways to add surround sound to your TV experience. Atmos outputs sound in multiple directions — mainly upwards to bounce off of the ceiling — creating a 3D effect that is produces a fake, but ample, surround sound experience.
The speakers come with Bluetooth support, but more importantly, the two Atmos-enabled models also support Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, allowing users to ask their sound bars to change the input or raise the volume.
Chromecast support is for audio streaming, not video, although this allows users to use it as part of a Google Home multi-room audio set up.
This is likely the best feature in the new products. Integrating a digital assistant into a big speaker like a sound bar makes it much more fun to use for music listening. Plus, building Google Assistant into the sound bar means that users don’t need to take up any table or outlet space to add a Google Home device to their house.
What’s odd is that Vizio announced today that it’s adding Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology to its TVs, but it doesn’t seem to be coming to the sound bar lineup. If the sound bars had AirPlay 2 it would let Apple device owners use the speakers with other AirPlay 2 speakers for multi-room audio, similar to Spotify’s ‘Connect’ feature or Google Home ‘Audio groups.’
While these are undoubtedly a useful addition to Vizio’s sound bar range, it doesn’t seem like they will be as exciting as JBL’s Link sound bar that has Android TV and Google Assistant built-in, so users can ask it to play content right on the TV easily.
