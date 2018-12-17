Microsoft’s next-gen, high-end Xbox console is reportedly codenamed ‘Anaconda’

The codename for Microsoft’s next-generation high-end Xbox console is ‘Anaconda,’ according to a new report from Windows Central.
To be clear, this doesn’t mean the name of Microsoft’s next Xbox console is officially Anaconda 🐍– though that would be pretty cool. The system’s rumoured codename only refers to its development kit. For example, Microsoft’s internal codename for the Xbox One X’s development kit was ‘Chuckwalla,’ while it used ‘Durango’ to refer to the Xbox One’s dev kit.
Further, there’s an additional codename floating around related to another Xbox console development kit called ‘Lockhart.’ This version of the next-gen system is rumoured to be the successor to Microsoft’s cheaper Xbox One S console.
Earlier reports indicated that Microsoft’s next-gen console was codenamed ‘Xbox Scarlet,’ though it looks like that name could refer to the entire next-generation Xbox line consisting of multiple tiers, rather than a single device.
It’s unclear when Microsoft plans to drop Anaconda and the rest of the Xbox Scarlet line, though it’s likely the company is planning a holiday 2020 release, according to various analysts. The tech giant is also still working on Project xCloud, its experimental project that aims to allow users to play Xbox games on any device through streaming, including even Android smartphones paired to the Xbox One’s controller via Bluetooth.
Looking into the more immediate future, rumours recently surfaced that Microsoft plans to release a lower-cost Xbox One that doesn’t feature a disc drive at some point in 2019.
In an effort to bolster its first-party development studios, Microsoft recently acquired Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Undead Labs and Compulsion Games. The company also announced the opening of a new studio in Santa Monica, California called The Initiative.
Source: Windows Central
