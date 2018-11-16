News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft could have plans to release an Xbox One without a disc drive in 2019

Nov 16, 2018

3:21 PM EST

0 comments

Though Microsoft is likely hard at work on whatever it has planned for a next-generation Xbox console, there are rumours that a third Xbox One hardware refresh could still be on the way.

According to Thurrott’s sources, Microsoft could be planning a new version of the Xbox One for release in 2019 that doesn’t include a disc drive. This will reportedly lower the console’s overall cost by as much as $100, though it would also mean that the system isn’t capable of playing physical games or Blu-ray movies.

Microsoft is also reportedly planning a ‘disc-to-digital’ exchange program that would allow users to turn physical games into download codes, though it remains unclear how exactly this process would work.

The console will look like a revised version of the smaller Xbox One S, according to Thurrott’s sources.

Given Microsoft’s original digital game-focused launch strategy for the Xbox One, this move definitely isn’t surprising, particularly as purchasing games digitally becomes increasingly common.

Microsoft’s next-gen ‘Scarlett’ consoles reportedly won’t be released until 2020, according to various reports. The tech giant is also working on a game streaming service currently codenamed Project xCloud.

We’ll likely learn more about this rumoured disc-less Xbox console in the coming months.

Source: Thurrott 

Related Articles

News

Nov 12, 2018

10:55 AM EST

Crackdown 3 will finally release on the Xbox One on February 15th, 2019

News

Nov 14, 2018

6:19 PM EST

A first look at Canadian developed mobile Gears of War spinoff ‘Gears Pop!’

News

Nov 15, 2018

5:27 PM EST

Overwatch free trial runs from November 20th to the 26th

News

Nov 12, 2018

1:04 PM EST

Keyboard and mouse support is coming to the Xbox One one this week

Comments