Best Buy Canada selling NES and SNES Classic ahead of discontinuation

Best Buy Canada is now selling Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic miniature retro consoles on its website.
It’s important to note that Nintendo recently confirmed that production of these systems will cease after the holidays, so this may be one of the last opportunities to get one at regular price from a retailer. Nintendo instead plans to offer classic games digitally through its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
The NES Classic, which comes pre-installed with 30 games (including Super Mario Bros., Final Fantasy and The Legend of Zelda), can be purchased through this link for $79.99 CAD.
Meanwhile, the SNES Classic, which is pre-loaded with 21 titles (such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the never-before-released Star Fox 2) is available for order here for $99.99.
Note that shipping for these items is estimated for December 27th, so they won’t arrive in time for Christmas.
Source: Jon Scarr
