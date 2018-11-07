Google announces official Android support for foldable devices will launch in 2019

Now that Google has officially announced support for foldable Android devices, it’s likely that the first bendable smartphone isn’t that far off.
Just before Samsung reportedly plans to show off its first foldable smartphone at the South Korean company’s annual developer conference, Google took to the stage at its Android Dev Summit to announce that Android now officially supports bendable phones.
During the presentation, Dave Burke, the company’s vice president of engineering, described the experience of using a foldable phone as ‘Screen Continuity,’ allowing an app to seamlessly transfer between a bigger and smaller display.
In practice, operating system-level support for foldable screens means that altering an Android app to work with this type of device will be a relatively simple process for developers.
Further, Burke confirmed that the tech giant is working with a variety of Android device makers on foldable devices, including Samsung, which he says plans to release its first foldable device early next year.
Though major tech giants like Samsung, Microsoft and even Intel have either confirmed or are rumoured to be working on foldable devices, the utility of a bendable screen has yet to be proven.
Source: The Verge, Android Police
