Koodo offers iPhone 7, 8 and 8 Plus with discounts of up to $230

Koodo also offered some customers a $100 credit

Oct 22, 2018

1:08 PM EDT

iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 7 Plus

Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering some great deals on older iPhones today.

First noticed by users at Red Flag Deals, the iPhone 7, 8 and 8 Plus all have discounts. You can check them out below.

iPhone 7

  • $100 on Medium Tab ($170 off)
  • $0 on Large Tab ($150 off)
  • Check it out here.

iPhone 8

  • $250 on Medium Tab ($200 off)
  • $100 on Large Tab ($230 off)
  • $0 on Extra Large Tab ($125 off)
  • Check it out here.

iPhone 8 Plus

  • $400 on Medium Tab ($170 off)
  • $250 on Large Tab ($200 off)
  • $100 on Extra Large Tab ($150 off)
  • Check it out here.

You can also get the iPhone 8 Plus on an Extra Extra Large Tab for $0, but that’s the regular offer.

Additionally, the offers are available in every province and territory. Plan prices may differ, however.

Furthermore, some existing customers were also offered a $100 credit when they called in or checked online. If you manage to get the $100 credit, it only serves to sweeten an already great deal.

Overall, this is an excellent opportunity to pick up an older iPhone at a lower cost.

Source: Red Flag Deals Via: iPhone in Canada

