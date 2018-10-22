Koodo offers iPhone 7, 8 and 8 Plus with discounts of up to $230

Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering some great deals on older iPhones today.
First noticed by users at Red Flag Deals, the iPhone 7, 8 and 8 Plus all have discounts. You can check them out below.
iPhone 7
- $100 on Medium Tab ($170 off)
- $0 on Large Tab ($150 off)
- Check it out here.
iPhone 8
- $250 on Medium Tab ($200 off)
- $100 on Large Tab ($230 off)
- $0 on Extra Large Tab ($125 off)
- Check it out here.
iPhone 8 Plus
- $400 on Medium Tab ($170 off)
- $250 on Large Tab ($200 off)
- $100 on Extra Large Tab ($150 off)
- Check it out here.
You can also get the iPhone 8 Plus on an Extra Extra Large Tab for $0, but that’s the regular offer.
Additionally, the offers are available in every province and territory. Plan prices may differ, however.
Furthermore, some existing customers were also offered a $100 credit when they called in or checked online. If you manage to get the $100 credit, it only serves to sweeten an already great deal.
Overall, this is an excellent opportunity to pick up an older iPhone at a lower cost.
Source: Red Flag Deals Via: iPhone in Canada
