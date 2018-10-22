Last year, the Google Pixel 2 ended up being the smartphone with many issues. This year, Google’s Pixel 3 will hopefully not feature as many concerns as the previous handset.
However, some issues are arising.
According to users on Twitter and Reddit, the phone’s speakers produce a buzzing sound. This issue seems to only impact Pixel 3 XL handsets.
You know I thought I heard something similar at very low volume yesterday, but then I couldn't reproduce it on other videos. Does it happen to you with any sound or only some?
— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) October 19, 2018
According to Nick Shaw and others on Twitter, notification sounds, songs and videos often trigger a buzzing sound. People are noticing the issue affects the bottom speaker, and the device will buzz more at mid-range frequencies.
While I’ve never experienced the issue myself, Patrick O’Rouke, MobileSyrup’s Managing Editor, says that his device does produce a buzzing sound.
Many have deduced that the buzzing is a hardware issue and those affected had to replace their devices. A similar issue occurred last year with the Pixel 2 series as well, with a clicking sound, and a whining noise is coming from the hand, though last year these concerns were fixed with a software update.
While the Pixel 3 XL isn’t available in Canada, when the device does become available, on November 1st, hopefully, none will experience the same issue.
