News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel 3 XL reportedly experiences a buzzing sound on the bottom speaker

Oct 22, 2018

1:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Last year, the Google Pixel 2 ended up being the smartphone with many issues. This year, Google’s Pixel 3 will hopefully not feature as many concerns as the previous handset.

However, some issues are arising.

According to users on Twitter and Reddit, the phone’s speakers produce a buzzing sound. This issue seems to only impact Pixel 3 XL handsets.

According to Nick Shaw and others on Twitter, notification sounds, songs and videos often trigger a buzzing sound. People are noticing the issue affects the bottom speaker, and the device will buzz more at mid-range frequencies.

While I’ve never experienced the issue myself, Patrick O’Rouke, MobileSyrup’s Managing Editor, says that his device does produce a buzzing sound.

Many have deduced that the buzzing is a hardware issue and those affected had to replace their devices. A similar issue occurred last year with the Pixel 2 series as well, with a clicking sound, and a whining noise is coming from the hand, though last year these concerns were fixed with a software update.

While the Pixel 3 XL isn’t available in Canada, when the device does become available, on November 1st, hopefully, none will experience the same issue.

Source: Reddit (1), (2), (3), Android Police

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2018

5:08 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3 camera app rolling out to Pixel 2, 2 XL devices

News

Oct 19, 2018

4:04 PM EDT

Photos shot with the Pixel 3 aren’t always saving, according to some users

News

Oct 16, 2018

2:58 PM EDT

Pixel 3 XL features Samsung display: iFixit

News

Oct 19, 2018

3:44 PM EDT

Pixel 3 XL’s top speaker is significantly quieter than the bottom

Comments