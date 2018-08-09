News
PREVIOUS|

YouTube now rates phones on how well they support high-end video playback

Notably YouTube refuses to rate the iPhone

Aug 9, 2018

7:11 PM EDT

0 comments

When Samsung announced the Note 9, it mentioned that the phone was labelled as a signature YouTube watching device.

YouTube created the Signature Device Program earlier this yearThe program shows off what Android devices support high-end video playback.

Every phone on the list has at least a 1080p display, with the majority featuring 1440p screens and one packing a 4k screen.

Beyond a good pixel density, the phones all support 360-degree video, 4k decoding, DRM performance, HDR, a high frame rate and some next-generation video codecs.

Eighteen different phones are part of the program. One notable exception though is the iPhone. Apple’s flagship phones didn’t make the cut since they don’t support Google’s VP9 codec.

Apple stubbornly refuses to support VP9, which is the reason users can’t watch 4k video while using Safari. Instead the company uses the H.265 codec for enhanced compression.

Google has also built a website filled with high-quality media and users can check out how it looks on their phone here.

YouTube’s Device Report list

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
  • HTC U12+
  • OnePlus 6
  • LG G7 ThinQ
  • Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
  • Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL
  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Sony Xperia XZ1
  • LG V30
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Source: YouTube, The Verge

Related Articles

News

Aug 9, 2018

11:30 AM EDT

Fortnite Android beta is now available on Samsung Galaxy devices

News

Aug 8, 2018

5:34 PM EDT

Bluetooth call audio on Wear OS is fixed with Android Pie: report

News

Jul 30, 2018

10:42 AM EDT

YouTube for Android gets dark mode, rolling out to users now

News

Aug 1, 2018

3:49 PM EDT

Google to put its weight behind YouTube Music, promises bi-weekly updates

Comments