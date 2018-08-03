News
UberEats is giving select users $5 off one order they make each Friday this August

Aug 3, 2018

6:00 PM EDT

Uber Eats app on iPhone

San Francisco-based Uber has launched new targeted promotion aimed at select UberEats users in Canada.

Users who enter the promo code “SUMMERFRIDAYCA” into the UberEats app will receive up to a $5 discount on one order they make each Friday this August.

The discount is valid between 2pm and 5pm, and requires that it be sent by Uber via email to activate. The promo code must also be applied in the UberEats app before the user completes their order.

If you’re a frequent UberEats user, check your email.

