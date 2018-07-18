Galaxy Watch to launch alongside Note 9: report

Samsung will launch its next smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, alongside the Note 9 on August 9th, according to ZDNet Korea.
It was previously rumoured the company planned to announce the wearable at its annual IFA Berlin keynote in late August. Moreover, ZDNet Korea reports the Galaxy Watch, which some publications called the Gear S4 in their earlier reporting, will ship with the company’s Tizen operating system, not Wear OS as was previously rumoured.
ZDNet Korea goes on to state that pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch will open on August 14th, with general retail availability starting on August 24th. Respectively, these are the same dates the company reportedly plans to open pre-orders and sales of the Note 9.
Like past Gear smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch will be available in two sizes. Moreover, like Apple does with the Apple Watch, Samsung will allegedly highlight the wearable’s variety of fitness-related features.
One thing to note is that this is the first time a publication has reported that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch alongside the Note 9. What’s more, Samsung hasn’t teased an August 9th launch for the Galaxy Watch.
Source: ZDNet Korea Via: SamMobile
