News
PREVIOUS|

Galaxy Watch to launch alongside Note 9: report

Contrary to past reports, the wearable will ship with Samsung's Tizen operating system

Jul 18, 2018

9:19 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Gear Sport

Samsung will launch its next smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, alongside the Note 9 on August 9th, according to ZDNet Korea.

It was previously rumoured the company planned to announce the wearable at its annual IFA Berlin keynote in late August. Moreover, ZDNet Korea reports the Galaxy Watch, which some publications called the Gear S4 in their earlier reporting, will ship with the company’s Tizen operating system, not Wear OS as was previously rumoured.

ZDNet Korea goes on to state that pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch will open on August 14th, with general retail availability starting on August 24th. Respectively, these are the same dates the company reportedly plans to open pre-orders and sales of the Note 9.

Like past Gear smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch will be available in two sizes. Moreover, like Apple does with the Apple Watch, Samsung will allegedly highlight the wearable’s variety of fitness-related features.

One thing to note is that this is the first time a publication has reported that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch alongside the Note 9. What’s more, Samsung hasn’t teased an August 9th launch for the Galaxy Watch.

Source: ZDNet Korea Via: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Jul 18, 2018

9:20 AM EDT

Samsung now supports Deezer HiFi lossless audio on some soundbars and wireless speakers

News

Jul 6, 2018

4:08 PM EDT

Samsung may release a version of the Gear S4 watch with Wear OS

News

Jul 13, 2018

9:28 AM EDT

LG’s two new Wear OS smartwatches could come ‘as early as this month’

News

Jul 17, 2018

1:47 PM EDT

Leaked photos reveal the front and back of the Note 9

Comments