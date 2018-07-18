News
Samsung now supports Deezer HiFi lossless audio on some soundbars and wireless speakers

Deezer HiFi streams music at 16-bit/ 44.1 kHz in lossless audio

Jul 18, 2018

9:20 AM EDT

Samsung is now supporting high-fidelity lossless audio from Paris-based music streaming platform Deezer on select soundbars and wireless speakers.

Deezer HiFi streams music at 16-bit/ 44.1 kHz in lossless audio. Additionally, the service includes ad-free listening and ‘Flow’ — the platform’s algorithm for creating a “personal soundtrack” based on users’ listening history.

Below are the supported soundbar and wireless speaker models:

SoundbarWireless Audio
HW-MS750WAM7500
HW-MS751WAM6500
HW-MS650WAM5500
HW-MS651WAM3500
HW-MS6500WAM1500
HW-MS6501VL550
HW-NW700VL551
HW-N950VL350
HW-N850VL351

 

While Deezer is not a household name in Canada or the U.S., it has a solid base of users — mostly concentrated in Europe. The platform boasts 14 million monthly active users and has a library of 53 million tracks.

The announcement comes following Deezer Premium’s arrival on the Google Home in Canada, the U.S., Australia and Italy.

MobileSyrup has reached out for specific information on which audio products will support Deezer HiFi.

Source: Samsung

