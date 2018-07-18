Samsung is now supporting high-fidelity lossless audio from Paris-based music streaming platform Deezer on select soundbars and wireless speakers.
Deezer HiFi streams music at 16-bit/ 44.1 kHz in lossless audio. Additionally, the service includes ad-free listening and ‘Flow’ — the platform’s algorithm for creating a “personal soundtrack” based on users’ listening history.
Below are the supported soundbar and wireless speaker models:
|Soundbar
|Wireless Audio
|HW-MS750
|WAM7500
|HW-MS751
|WAM6500
|HW-MS650
|WAM5500
|HW-MS651
|WAM3500
|HW-MS6500
|WAM1500
|HW-MS6501
|VL550
|HW-NW700
|VL551
|HW-N950
|VL350
|HW-N850
|VL351
While Deezer is not a household name in Canada or the U.S., it has a solid base of users — mostly concentrated in Europe. The platform boasts 14 million monthly active users and has a library of 53 million tracks.
The announcement comes following Deezer Premium’s arrival on the Google Home in Canada, the U.S., Australia and Italy.
MobileSyrup has reached out for specific information on which audio products will support Deezer HiFi.
Source: Samsung
