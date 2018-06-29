Microsoft may bring platform-wide mods to the Xbox One this summer

Microsoft is planning to bring mod support to the Xbox One, according to documents obtained by Windows Central.
Mods, which alter a game through the addition of new content like skins, items, weapons and maps, are highly popular among the PC gaming community. However, only a handful of games have supported mods on consoles in the past, including Epic Games’ Unreal Tournament 3 and Bethesda’s Fallout 4.
The new documents, which are reportedly taken from an internal Microsoft presentation, point to an ‘Xbox Community Content’ platform rolling out “later this summer” that would allow developers to support all kinds of mods in their games. The documents suggest that Microsoft aims to provide developers with a larger and more accessible infrastructure through which they can offer a suite of mods in their Xbox One games, if they so choose.
Specifically, the Xbox Community Content platform would let developers define what constitutes as mods in their games. They would also be able to determine whether mods are limited to skins or texture updates, or if users can create more significant content like new weapons, maps or single-player campaigns. These mods would be available for free or at a premium, as determined by the developer.
The mod platform would appear directly in a new section of the digital Xbox Store, similar to how PC users can access the mod-creating Steam Workshop on the web. This would make it easier for Xbox One owners to discover and download new mods for their games.
In its presentation, Microsoft cited its Minecraft Partner Program and community marketplace as an example of how user-created mods can improve a player’s experience. As Windows Central noted, Microsoft job listings spotted in March also point to the company looking for people with experience in official mod integration.
When asked for comment by IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson said “We are always exploring new ways to improve the Xbox experience, but have nothing further to share at this time.”
Source: Windows Central Via: IGN
