Sony is shutting down Crackle in Canada on June 28

Sony’s Crackle entertainment platform is closing its doors in Canada as of June 28th, 2018.
In an announcement on its website, the brand stated: “Thank you to all who have supported and enjoyed our network. Stay connected! Register now to receive exciting updates from Sony pictures.”
Twitter reactions mainly range from confused to indifferent.
Any reason why Canadians can no longer watch on June 28. I'm confused as of why
— SolielEtLaLune (@SolielEtLaLune) June 16, 2018
Some noted that the Canadian version of Crackle held little of the U.S. version’s value.
@SonyCrackle soon to not be available in Canada. That's good because it's been absolute CRAP since it started. A pathetic limp library of less than 10% of what the US has. Crappy #BellMedia new CTV media hub will only continue the uselessness of Crackle. 😏
— Chase Triton (@ChaseTriton) June 18, 2018
The end of Crackle in Canada comes as Bell Media launches two new Crackle-like free, ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) services called CTV Movies and CTV Vault, which will be part of what it calls a “new CTV digital super-hub.”
Though there was no clear statement from Crackle on why it’s leaving the Canadian market, it seems Canadians will have alternatives, however little they might care.
