News
PREVIOUS|

Sony is shutting down Crackle in Canada on June 28

Reactions on Twitter ranged from confused to indifferent

Jun 21, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

0 comments

Sony’s Crackle entertainment platform is closing its doors in Canada as of June 28th, 2018.

In an announcement on its website, the brand stated: “Thank you to all who have supported and enjoyed our network. Stay connected! Register now to receive exciting updates from Sony pictures.”

Twitter reactions mainly range from confused to indifferent.

Some noted that the Canadian version of Crackle held little of the U.S. version’s value.

The end of Crackle in Canada comes as Bell Media launches two new Crackle-like free, ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) services called CTV Movies and CTV Vault, which will be part of what it calls a “new CTV digital super-hub.”

Though there was no clear statement from Crackle on why it’s leaving the Canadian market, it seems Canadians will have alternatives, however little they might care.

Source: Crackle

Related Articles

Resources

May 24, 2018

2:11 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in June

News

Jun 21, 2018

12:47 PM EDT

One in eight Canadians pirated movies in the past month: MTM

Features

Jun 2, 2018

11:34 AM EDT

Detroit: Become Human offers a branching narrative shaped by player decisions [This Week in Gaming]

News

Jun 11, 2018

1:27 PM EDT

Android P Beta 2 is now available on the Sony Xperia XZ2

Comments