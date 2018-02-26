News
Feb 26, 2018

11:36 AM EST

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones are officially coming to Canada on March 16th, 2018.

Pre-orders are already live and there will be two colour options available in Canada: Titanium Silver and Lilac Purple.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 is available unlocked for $960 CAD, while the 6.2-inch Galaxy S9+ retails for $1,100 CAD.

As for Canadian carrier partners, both flagships are available from Rogers, Telus, Bell, Videotron, Freedom Mobile, Eastlink, Fido, Chatr, Koodo Mobile, SaskTel, TBayTel and Virgin Mobile.

Below is a complete list of Canadian carrier pricing promotions:

Rogers

  • Galaxy S9: $249 on a 2-year Premium+ Tab plan
  • Galaxy S9+: $379 on a 2-year Premium+ Tab plan

Rogers is offering a $150 trade-in promo. The carrier is also offering a free Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Stand ($90 value) to those who purchase the Galaxy S9 or S9+ on select two-year plans.

Telus

  • Galaxy S9: $250 starting at $95 per month on a 2-year plan
  • Galaxy S9+: $380 starting at $95 per month on a 2-year plan

Telus customers who pre-order the new Samsung S9 or S9+ between February 26th and March 15th will receive a $150 bill credit applied to their accounts.

Bell

  • Galaxy S9: $249.99 on a 2-year term with a Premium Smartphone Plus plan
  • Galaxy S9+: $379.99 on a 2-year term with a Premium Smartphone Plus plan

Bell is offering a $150 credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Videotron

  • Galaxy S9: $49.95 with 8 GB Premium+ mobile plan over 2-years
  • Galaxy S9+: $149.95 with 8 GB Premium+ mobile plan over 2-years

Freedom Mobile

  • Galaxy S9: $0 plus $20/mo MyTab Boost for 24 months on current $50+ plans
  • Galaxy S9+: $0 plus $25/mo MyTab Boost for 24 months on current $50+ plans*

Eastlink

  • Galaxy S9: $0 with $95+taxes per month with 1GB and unlimited minutes
  • Galaxy S9+:$0 with $101+taxes per month; has 1GB and unlimited minutes

Fido

  • Galaxy S9: $449 with 2-year agreement on a Large plan
  • Galaxy S9+: $579 with 2-year agreement on a Large plan

Fido customers who activate on a two-year plan in-store will score a $150 trade-in bonus for your old device.

Koodo Mobile

  • Galaxy S9: $450 when you activate on a Tab Large plan
  • Galaxy S9+: $580 when you activate on a Tab Large plan

Koodo is offering a $150 bill credit when customers activate on the Tab.

SaskTel

  • Galaxy S9: Starting at $249.99 + $10/month on a 2-year voice & data term with Plus Pricing
  • Galaxy S9+: Starting at $379.99 + $10/month on a 2-year voice & data term with Plus Pricing

SaskTel is offering $150 off plus your trade-in value when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ on a two-year plan.

Virgin Mobile

  • Galaxy S9: $449.99 on a Platinum plan with a 2-year agreement
  • Galaxy S9+: $579.99 on a Platinum plan with a 2-year agreement

Virgin is offering up a $150 trade-in bonus when you activate the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ on a two-year plan.

