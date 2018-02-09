LG will reportedly launch the AI-camera focused ‘V30s’

While LG may will not reveal a new G-series smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC), the South Korean company may unveil something else. According to a report from ETNews, and spotted by PhoneRadar, the LG will show off the LG ‘V30s’ at MWC 2018.
The V30s will reportedly share the same appearance as last year’s V30 (pictured above). It will also have a significantly upgraded camera artificial intelligence. The LG V30s will use an AI-powered camera, similar to the Google Lens or Bixby Vision. LG will call it the LG lens. The report indicates the V30s’ camera will be able to identify products, offer online purchasing links, translate written text, recognize bar codes and scan QR codes.
The LG V30s is also said to ship with 256GB of onboard storage. Additionally, it’s possible the handset will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, instead of the 835 processor from last year.
It’s currently unclear if the LG V30s will ever make its way to Canada.
Source: ETNews
